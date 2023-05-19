Tears of the Kingdom Patch Notes for Ver. 1.1.1, Saves Early Game Players – May 19, 2023

The first patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has arrived, and it addresses a critical problem that only a handful of players have encountered while playing the game. The patch notes primarily address an issue where players were unable to make their way off the Great Sky Island, which kicks off the entire adventure in TotK.

The problem was players could not complete A Closed Door, the first main quest in the game. Although we did not encounter any issues with this quest, we did have a good amount of trouble navigating through the Great Sky Island, where we had to finish our first set of Shrines, learn how to use our new powers and survive against the onslaught of Zonai Soldiers patrolling the island. For any players that were stuck at The Closed Door, Tears of the Kingdom’s Ver. 1.1.1 Patch should clear it right up, thankfully.

All Tears of the Kingdom Ver. 1.1.1 Patch Notes – May 19, 2023

These patch notes should address any problems or future problems players have with booting up a fresh playthrough of Tears of the Kingdom to ensure The Closed Door can be completed. For a player that was encountering this issue and did not boot up a new save file after updating the game, the quest should automatically complete, and they can advance forward with the game.

Beyond addressing this issue, the general performance of the game has improved. The Tears of the Kingdom development team went in and addressed some problems other players were having with how it was being perceived on the Nintendo Switch, and as such has improved it. Unfortunately, the team goes into very limited details about these patch notes, so we don’t have an idea of how much was done on the backend. Hopefully, players can see a general boost in their gameplay.

These are all of the TotK Patch Notes for Ver. 1.1.1 on May 19, 2023.

Ver. 1.1.1 (Released May 18, 2023)

General Updates

Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest “The Closed Door,” even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest. If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

How to Update Tears of the Kingdon on Nintendo Switch

For anyone curious about how to update the game, you’ll want to make sure to click the Home button on your Nintendo Switch and return to your main screen. From there, press the + or the – button, and select that you’d like to perform a Software Update, and you will briefly connect to the internet to make the update happen.

Once the update has gone through, the game should reflect this version. We do advise anyone making this update that they are at a suitable place in their Tears of the Kingdom journey to take a quick break and have manually saved.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

