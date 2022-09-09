Destiny 2 “cute anime girl” gun fanart returns with Touch of Malice

The Destiny 2 community is endlessly creative. A few weeks ago, one Redditor by the name of Fancymancer shared some fantastic fanart that imagined the game’s many guns as “cute anime girls.” Fancymancer is back, and this time, they’re trying to manifest a legendary loot drop with their artwork.

Fancymancer has drawn Touch of Malice, an exotic Scout Rifle that’s only available as part of the revamped King’s Fall raid. This time, they took the cloth around the weapon and transformed it into the garments of the “gun girl.” The green energy pulsing on top of the rifle also made for a cool piece of headgear for her. In this case, Fancymancer wasn’t just drawing the character for fun, but also to manifest a Touch of Malice drop for themselves. “I’m performing the traditional gacha pull ritual of drawing fanart to increase my drop rate,” the artist jokes. Best of luck on your quest, Fancymancer.

Fancymancer’s gallery of gun girls began with Thorn and Telesto, the continually busted fusion rifle. Between that pair of weapons and now, they’ve drawn personifications of nine other guns, including the Ace of Spades and Last Word hand cannons, Sweet Business and Monte Carlo auto rifles, and One Thousand Voices fusion rifle. Fancymancer could publish a whole artbook at this rate.

Destiny 2 is currently knee-deep in its 18th season, dubbed Season of Plunder. The plunderous new content includes a Sails of the Shipstealer quest to complete, a number of pirate hideouts to infiltrate, and treasure map fragments to collect, in addition to standard seasonal challenges.

The current loot pool also affects what sort of weapons you should look to collect, and we have god roll guides for the likes of the Pizzicatto-22 machine gun, Midha’s Reckoning fusion rifle, Without Remorse shotgun, and more. If you’re interested in Touch of Malice, which we highlighted earlier, we can also show you the best builds to use with that special scout rifle.