Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 epic and legendary quests and challenges

Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will introduce even more epic and legendary challenges for players to complete. At always, doing so will net you plenty of XP for your Battle Pass, getting you more Battle Stars and bringing you one step closer to your desired rewards.

As always, there are multiple epic quests, and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000 with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien tress – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed’s Farm (0/1) – 45,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents in farms (0/25) – 30,000 XP

Use an Inflate-A-Bull (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Place cow decoys in Farms (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Damage an alien-driven Saucer (0/25) – 30,000 XP

The aliens appearing to bringing in some important map changes this season, forcing the island to be a bit more accommodating to their alien natures.