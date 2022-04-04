How do you get to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow in Elden Ring

There are three ways to get to the Dragon Barrow (a.k.a. Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow) in Elden Ring. The easiest of these three ways is to speak to D, Hunter of the Dead, who can first be encountered on the road east of Summonwater Village in East Limgrave. After you speak to him here, he’ll appear in Roundtable Hold, where you can speak to him again and show him some Deathroot. This will prompt him to open a Sending Gate northeast of the Third Church of Marika. This gate will transport you to just outside the Bestial Sanctum in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow. You can also get to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow via Sellia, Town of Sorcery, which is in Caelid, or via a lift in the Siofra River.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Major locations in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow include an Isolated Merchant’s Shack, the Divine Tower of Caelid (where you can get the Godskin Apostle armor set), Fort Faroth (where you can find one half of the Dectus Medallion), Dragonbarrow Cave (where you can find both the Bull-Goat’s Talisman and the Flamedrake Talisman +2), the Lenne’s Rise tower (which you might need help getting into), and the aforementioned Bestial Sanctum, where you can trade Deathroot for increasingly useful items.