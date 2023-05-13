The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features the return of Amiibo functionality, offering players new and exclusive in-game rewards through the use of Nintendo’s collectible figurines. This has prompted players to get their hands on Nintendo’s highly sought after collectible figurines to receive all-new rewards. Nintendo has reprinted a handful of these figures, many of which came out way back in 2015, but they are still hard to find on store shelves.

Thankfully, none of the rewards from amiibos in Tears of the Kingdom are anything completely overpowered or at all necessary, as most of the amiibo exclusive rewards are cosmetic unlocks. Nintendo has acknowledged that the price and difficulty of obtaining these figures can be hard for many players, so in Tears of the Kingdom many of the functional items including armor sets and weapons can also be obtained through regular in-game exploration. Nevertheless, die-hard Zelda fans may still wish to collect Amiibos for their exclusive paraglider designs and early access to useful equipment. Read on for everything you need to know about using amiibo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Amiibo functionality in Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo

You can use amiibos in Tears of the Kingdom shortly after your adventure begins, while Link is still in the tutorial area of Great Sky Island. After finishing the first shrine and unlocking Link’s first power, you will also unlock the amiibo rune. An amiibo icon will appear as one of the choices in the powers wheel.

Amiibo functionality is enabled by default when you start the game. However, if the icon is not present once unlocked, you may have accidentally disabled amiibo functionality. To toggle it back on, open the Tears of the Kingdom pause menu by pressing the + button. From there, navigate to the System Options menu and you will be able to turn the amiibo functionality on or off.

To use amiibos and receive rewards, you need to have amiibo functionality enabled. However, you can switch it on or off anytime. It may be helpful to disable amiibos if you are using a third-party controller that doesn’t support amiibo functionality. This will prevent accidentally selecting the amiibo functionality from the powers menu, which can cause an annoying dialog box to appear if your controller isn’t compatible with amiibo.

How to scan Amiibos and receive rewards in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to the help information on the official Nintendo website, to access Link’s powers menu, press and hold the L trigger. Then, use the right analog stick to select the amiibo power. Once you’ve selected the amiibo power, release the L trigger and a prompt will appear showing you where to place the amiibo on your Switch (the NFC Touchpoint) for it to be read. The Nintendo Switch NFC Touchpoints can be found:

On the Joy-Con, the NFC touchpoint is located on the right control stick.

On the Pro Controller, the NFC touchpoint is located over the Nintendo Switch logo at the top-center of the controller.

On Nintendo Switch Lite, the NFC touchpoint is located on the right control stick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve closed the prompt, Link will enter an animation with a glowing targeting circle on the ground. Simply aim the targeting circle at the location where you want the amiibo rewards to appear, and then place the amiibo over the NFC Touchpoint. The items rewarded by the amiibo will then drop from the sky and appear in the spot you selected (or in the case of Epona, spawn nearby).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use each amiibo figure once per day, per Nintendo account. The unique rewards can be obtained only once, and subsequent scans of their respective amiibos will give you a random selection of items and materials such as raw meat and plants.

Which Amiibos are compatible with Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can scan any available amiibo or amiibo card, including those from games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing, to receive rewards. However, exclusive rewards are only available through the use of Legend of Zelda amiibo.

All Amiibo item rewards in Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo

Scanning amiibo will reward you with a variety of items, including special paraglider designs, armor pieces, and weapons. Some of these rewards are available only through Legend of Zelda amiibo figurines. While certain items can be obtained through regular gameplay, using amiibo allows you to get them much earlier than you would encounter them in-game.

You can scan an amiibo once per day, but the unique drops are only rewarded once. In case you don’t receive the exclusive items on your first scan, you can try again on a different day until you have all the items. The rewards are divided into the following categories:

Paraglider Fabric: The Legend of Zelda amiibo unlock exclusive designs that can be used at the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village to change the appearance of the paraglider. These designs do not affect the paraglider’s functionality and are just cosmetic options.

Classic Legend of Zelda Armor Sets: Numerous armor sets resembling those worn by Link in previous Legend of Zelda titles can be unlocked by amiibo. However, it’s important to note that these armor sets can also be obtained through regular gameplay.

Epona, Link’s Horse: One way to obtain Epona early on in Tears of the Kingdom is through use of amiibo. When spawned, Epona appears as a wild horse and needs to be registered at a stable. You can also unlock Epona by having an existing Zelda: Breath of the Wild save file, without requiring the use of an amiibo.

Classic Legend of Zelda Weapons, Bows & Shields: Some weapons that have appeared in previous Legend of Zelda titles are not obtainable through regular gameplay in Tears of the Kingdom and can only be unlocked via amiibo.

Full list of Legend of Zelda Amiibo and their Rewards in Tears of the Kingdom

Image amiibo In-Game Reward Bokoblin

Breath of the Wild Bokoblin Fabric Daruk

Breath of the Wild Goron-Champion Fabric

Van Rudania Divine Helm Ganondorf

Super Smash Bros. Demon King Fabric

Dusk Claymore Guardian

Breath of the Wild Ancient-Sheikah Fabric Link

The Legend of Zelda Pixel Fabric

Sword of the Hero

Cap of the Hero

Tunic of the Hero

Trousers of the Hero Link

Link’s Awakening Egg Fabric

Mask of Awakening

Tunic of Awakening

Trousers of Awakening Link

Majora’s Mask Majora’s Mask Fabric

Fierce Deity Sword

Fierce Deity Mask

Fierce Deity Armor

Fierce Deity Boots Link

Ocarina of Time Lon Lon Ranch Fabric

Cap of Time

Tunic of Time

Trousers of Time Link

Skyward Sword Sword-Spirit Fabric

White Sword of the Sky

Cap of the Sky

Tunic of the Sky

Trousers of the Sky Link

Super Smash Bros. Mirror of Twilight Fabric

Cap of Twilight

Tunic of Twilight

Trousers of Twilight

Epona Link

Tears of the Kingdom Tunic of Memories Fabric Link

Twilight Princess Mirror of Twilight Fabric

Cap of Twilight

Tunic of Twilight

Trousers of Twilight

Epona Link (Archer)

Breath of the Wild Tunic of Memories Fabric Link (Rider)

Breath of the WIld Hylian-Hood Fabric Mipha

Breath of the Wild Zora-Champion Fabric

Vah Ruta Divine Helm Revali

Breath of the Wild Rito-Champion Fabric

Van Medoh Divine Helm Sheik

Super Smash Bros. Sheik Fabric

Shield of the Mind’s Eye

Shiek’s Mask Toon Link

Super Smash Bros. King of Red Lions Fabric

Sea-Breeze Boomerang Toon Link

Wind Waker King of Red Lions Fabric

Sea-Breeze Boomerang Urbosa

Breath of the Wild Gerudo-Champion Fabric

Vah Naboris Divine Helm Wolf Link

Twilight Princess Assortment of Meat materials Young Link

Super Smash Bros. Lon Lon Ranch Fabric

Cap of Time

Tunic of Time

Trousers of Time Zelda

Breath of the Wild Hyrule-Princess Fabric Zelda

Super Smash Bros. Princess of Twilight Fabric

Dusk Bow Zelda

Wind Waker Bygone-Royal Fabric

Sea Breeze Shield Zelda and Loftwing

Skyward Sword Goddess Fabric

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers