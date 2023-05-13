Tears of the Kingdom – All Amiibos & Rewards
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players can scan amiibos to obtain exclusive rewards, including rare cosmetics.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features the return of Amiibo functionality, offering players new and exclusive in-game rewards through the use of Nintendo’s collectible figurines. This has prompted players to get their hands on Nintendo’s highly sought after collectible figurines to receive all-new rewards. Nintendo has reprinted a handful of these figures, many of which came out way back in 2015, but they are still hard to find on store shelves.
Thankfully, none of the rewards from amiibos in Tears of the Kingdom are anything completely overpowered or at all necessary, as most of the amiibo exclusive rewards are cosmetic unlocks. Nintendo has acknowledged that the price and difficulty of obtaining these figures can be hard for many players, so in Tears of the Kingdom many of the functional items including armor sets and weapons can also be obtained through regular in-game exploration. Nevertheless, die-hard Zelda fans may still wish to collect Amiibos for their exclusive paraglider designs and early access to useful equipment. Read on for everything you need to know about using amiibo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
How to unlock Amiibo functionality in Tears of the Kingdom
You can use amiibos in Tears of the Kingdom shortly after your adventure begins, while Link is still in the tutorial area of Great Sky Island. After finishing the first shrine and unlocking Link’s first power, you will also unlock the amiibo rune. An amiibo icon will appear as one of the choices in the powers wheel.
Amiibo functionality is enabled by default when you start the game. However, if the icon is not present once unlocked, you may have accidentally disabled amiibo functionality. To toggle it back on, open the Tears of the Kingdom pause menu by pressing the + button. From there, navigate to the System Options menu and you will be able to turn the amiibo functionality on or off.
To use amiibos and receive rewards, you need to have amiibo functionality enabled. However, you can switch it on or off anytime. It may be helpful to disable amiibos if you are using a third-party controller that doesn’t support amiibo functionality. This will prevent accidentally selecting the amiibo functionality from the powers menu, which can cause an annoying dialog box to appear if your controller isn’t compatible with amiibo.
How to scan Amiibos and receive rewards in Tears of the Kingdom
According to the help information on the official Nintendo website, to access Link’s powers menu, press and hold the L trigger. Then, use the right analog stick to select the amiibo power. Once you’ve selected the amiibo power, release the L trigger and a prompt will appear showing you where to place the amiibo on your Switch (the NFC Touchpoint) for it to be read. The Nintendo Switch NFC Touchpoints can be found:
- On the Joy-Con, the NFC touchpoint is located on the right control stick.
- On the Pro Controller, the NFC touchpoint is located over the Nintendo Switch logo at the top-center of the controller.
- On Nintendo Switch Lite, the NFC touchpoint is located on the right control stick.
Once you’ve closed the prompt, Link will enter an animation with a glowing targeting circle on the ground. Simply aim the targeting circle at the location where you want the amiibo rewards to appear, and then place the amiibo over the NFC Touchpoint. The items rewarded by the amiibo will then drop from the sky and appear in the spot you selected (or in the case of Epona, spawn nearby).
You can use each amiibo figure once per day, per Nintendo account. The unique rewards can be obtained only once, and subsequent scans of their respective amiibos will give you a random selection of items and materials such as raw meat and plants.
Which Amiibos are compatible with Tears of the Kingdom
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can scan any available amiibo or amiibo card, including those from games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing, to receive rewards. However, exclusive rewards are only available through the use of Legend of Zelda amiibo.
All Amiibo item rewards in Tears of the Kingdom
Scanning amiibo will reward you with a variety of items, including special paraglider designs, armor pieces, and weapons. Some of these rewards are available only through Legend of Zelda amiibo figurines. While certain items can be obtained through regular gameplay, using amiibo allows you to get them much earlier than you would encounter them in-game.
You can scan an amiibo once per day, but the unique drops are only rewarded once. In case you don’t receive the exclusive items on your first scan, you can try again on a different day until you have all the items. The rewards are divided into the following categories:
- Paraglider Fabric: The Legend of Zelda amiibo unlock exclusive designs that can be used at the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village to change the appearance of the paraglider. These designs do not affect the paraglider’s functionality and are just cosmetic options.
- Classic Legend of Zelda Armor Sets: Numerous armor sets resembling those worn by Link in previous Legend of Zelda titles can be unlocked by amiibo. However, it’s important to note that these armor sets can also be obtained through regular gameplay.
- Epona, Link’s Horse: One way to obtain Epona early on in Tears of the Kingdom is through use of amiibo. When spawned, Epona appears as a wild horse and needs to be registered at a stable. You can also unlock Epona by having an existing Zelda: Breath of the Wild save file, without requiring the use of an amiibo.
- Classic Legend of Zelda Weapons, Bows & Shields: Some weapons that have appeared in previous Legend of Zelda titles are not obtainable through regular gameplay in Tears of the Kingdom and can only be unlocked via amiibo.
Full list of Legend of Zelda Amiibo and their Rewards in Tears of the Kingdom
|Image
|amiibo
|In-Game Reward
|Bokoblin
Breath of the Wild
|Bokoblin Fabric
|Daruk
Breath of the Wild
|Goron-Champion Fabric
Van Rudania Divine Helm
|Ganondorf
Super Smash Bros.
|Demon King Fabric
Dusk Claymore
|Guardian
Breath of the Wild
|Ancient-Sheikah Fabric
|Link
The Legend of Zelda
|Pixel Fabric
Sword of the Hero
Cap of the Hero
Tunic of the Hero
Trousers of the Hero
|Link
Link’s Awakening
|Egg Fabric
Mask of Awakening
Tunic of Awakening
Trousers of Awakening
|Link
Majora’s Mask
|Majora’s Mask Fabric
Fierce Deity Sword
Fierce Deity Mask
Fierce Deity Armor
Fierce Deity Boots
|Link
Ocarina of Time
|Lon Lon Ranch Fabric
Cap of Time
Tunic of Time
Trousers of Time
|Link
Skyward Sword
|Sword-Spirit Fabric
White Sword of the Sky
Cap of the Sky
Tunic of the Sky
Trousers of the Sky
|Link
Super Smash Bros.
|Mirror of Twilight Fabric
Cap of Twilight
Tunic of Twilight
Trousers of Twilight
Epona
|Link
Tears of the Kingdom
|Tunic of Memories Fabric
|Link
Twilight Princess
|Mirror of Twilight Fabric
Cap of Twilight
Tunic of Twilight
Trousers of Twilight
Epona
|Link (Archer)
Breath of the Wild
|Tunic of Memories Fabric
|Link (Rider)
Breath of the WIld
|Hylian-Hood Fabric
|Mipha
Breath of the Wild
|Zora-Champion Fabric
Vah Ruta Divine Helm
|Revali
Breath of the Wild
|Rito-Champion Fabric
Van Medoh Divine Helm
|Sheik
Super Smash Bros.
|Sheik Fabric
Shield of the Mind’s Eye
Shiek’s Mask
|Toon Link
Super Smash Bros.
|King of Red Lions Fabric
Sea-Breeze Boomerang
|Toon Link
Wind Waker
|King of Red Lions Fabric
Sea-Breeze Boomerang
|Urbosa
Breath of the Wild
|Gerudo-Champion Fabric
Vah Naboris Divine Helm
|Wolf Link
Twilight Princess
|Assortment of Meat materials
|Young Link
Super Smash Bros.
|Lon Lon Ranch Fabric
Cap of Time
Tunic of Time
Trousers of Time
|Zelda
Breath of the Wild
|Hyrule-Princess Fabric
|Zelda
Super Smash Bros.
|Princess of Twilight Fabric
Dusk Bow
|Zelda
Wind Waker
|Bygone-Royal Fabric
Sea Breeze Shield
|Zelda and Loftwing
Skyward Sword
|Goddess Fabric
And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.
