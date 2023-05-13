Tears of the Kingdom – How To Find Third Shrine on Great Sky Island

There are several Shrines that you need to complete while playing through the Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first three that you need to find are scattered throughout this location, and tracking them down can be difficult.

The third shrine is especially difficult as you’ll need to survive cold weather to protect yourself. There are several ways you can do this, and the quickest way to do it is by creating meals with Spicy Peppers. This guide covers how to find the Third Shrine on the Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find The Third Shrine on the Great Sky Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Third Shrine on the Great Sky Island to the northeast of the Second Shrine in this region. Working from here, you’ll need to proceed through the Pondside Cave and then make your way through the Mining Cave, which is where you’ll learn how to use the Zonai Fan device in Tears of the Kingdom. These are required locations for The Closed Door quest.

Before you reach the top of the snowy mountain, there is a cave called Pit Cave, and there will be several Spicy Peppers you can pick at this location and a cooking station. Throw the Spicy Peppers into the cooking station and make some Cold Resistance food to survive reaching the mountain. There will be an Ice Wall you have to climb, but you can use several logs to climb and reach the top. You’ll reach the Gutanbac Shrine, and you can now work on it.

How to Complete the Gutanbac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Gutanbac Shrine unlocks the Ascend ability in Tears of the Kingdom. This is an ability that allows you to jump through walls while underneath them and pop up on top. You will use this power with the first puzzle and fly through the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next puzzle will be a bit more difficult. Here, you will need to cut off the rope holding the bridge up. When the bridge falls, stand underneath it, and you can use the Ascend ability to fly through it and reach the top. This becomes an exceptionally useful ability in Tears of the Kingdom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final puzzle requires even more creativity. Here, you’ll need to stand underneath the moving platform and use the Ascend ability at the right time to go through it. After you’ve done that, wait for it to be under the middle platform, and then use the Ascend ability one more time. You’ll reach the top, and you’ll have completed the Gutanbac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

