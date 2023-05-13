Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find Second Shrine on Great Sky Island

The Great Sky Island is the starting region for you to explore The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Your first task is to track down the various shrines scattered throughout this area, and the second Shrine in this region can be difficult to track down.

You’ll need to work your way through the island to figure out where to go, and you’ll be regularly using the Ultrahand ability. You are only limited by your creativity to reach this location. This guide covers how to find the Second Shrine on the Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Second Shrine on Great Sky Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to locate the Second Shrine on the Great Sky Island is to start at the first one, which is to the west of the Temple of Time. This will be for The Closed Door quest. From here, you can find the second location to the southwest. You’ll be using your Ultrahand to craft various makeshift vehicles to reach these areas, such as a Boat to float across the water.

How to Complete the In-isa Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The In-Isa Shrine is the second Shrine you find on the Great Sky Island in Tears of the Kingdom. Similar to the previous one, it will unlock an ability called Fuse. Now, you can fuse items together and use them as weapons or attach them to your shield.

When you enter the first room, several boulders will be on the ground. You can bypass the door by using Fuse to stick the boulders to the end of your sticks, making them more powerful. After you’ve done that, smash the newly made weapon against the wall, and break it apart. Alternatively, you can use the Ultrahand to stack the boulders on top of each other and reach the next room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the next room, go to the right and you’ll see several Fire Fruits on various trees. Grab them, and then attach them to your arrows, fusing them. You can do this by bringing out your arrow, holding up on the D-pad, and choosing a Fire Fruit. This attaches it to the arrow, and you can now fire it at the vines on the wall above you. This will burn the vines and the wooden stand and bring the chest down. You can now grab the key, bring it to the locked door, and proceed to the final room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final room with have several Fire Fruit trees on either side and a Zonai Captain at the center. Your goal is to take out the Captain, and the best way to do it is to attach a Fire Fruit on your arrow and fire it at the vines underneath it, doing a good amount of damage. After this attack, rush it, and finish it off, and you’ll have finished the Shrine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will now have completed the second Shrine on the Great Sky Island in Tears of the Kingdom, and you can move on to the next one. You will find it to the northwest of this position, on the snowy mountain.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

