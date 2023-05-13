Tears of the Kingdom – How to Use Towing Harness on Horse

While playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are several items you can unlock as you progress through the game. The Towing Harness is one of these items, and it’s a helpful item that you can attach to the back of your horse.

This is an item you can unlock relatively early in the game, but it’s also something you might miss if you don’t know where to find it. It’s even more confusing on how to use it. This guide covers how to use the Towing Harness for your horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get The Towing Harness in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to get the Towing Harness is by getting it as a reward using your Pony Points. You earn Pony Points in Tears of the Kingdom by visiting Stables in the game, staying at them for an evening, and registering any wild horses you find while exploring the wilds. Each time you visit to discover a Stable and speak with the person at the front, you earn a Pony Point.

When you earn enough points, visit the inside of any Stable and check the Pony Points ledge. You can redeem your Pony Points for this item and unlock it in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Use The Towing Harness on Your Horse in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to use your Towing Harness on your horse is to speak with the person at the front. You need to speak with them and select the Customizing Horse option. You have to have a horse standing next to you, or you can choose one you’ve registered at the Stables.

After you’ve done this, you’ll be able to equip the Towing Harness to your horse, and you can now use it on this creature in Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll want to use the Ultrahand ability to connect it to any objects you find while playing the game and create carts to ferry around large items, making it easier to transport them across Hyrule.

Your creativity is up to you, but many of the Stables in Hyrule have piles of supplies nearby that you can use to create carts. Make sure you give these carts wheels, or it might be difficult for your horse to carry them around while using the Towing Harness in Tears of the Kingdom.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

