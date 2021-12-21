How to unlock every playable character in Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon transforms the original platformer into roguelite-puzzle game. Shovel Knight and his rivals all appear in the new adventure, along with two new knights, for a total of 13 playable characters. Each has their own unique gameplay style and perks, but you’ll need to unlock them first. Here’s how to acquire each and every one.

Shovel Knight. Unlocked by default. Killing blows deal extra chain attack damage.

King Knight. Appears after clearing Pridemoor Keep. Beat him to unlock. Has a charging attack that sends him forward three squares, but also deals one point of damage to him on impact.

Plague Knight. Has a chance to appear after clearing the Lich Yard. Beat him to unlock. Deals poison damage, and encounters large amounts of bombs and Ratsploders appear in every level.

Specter Knight. Has a chance to appear after clearing the Lich Yard. Beat him to unlock. Takes damage from potions, but recovers two points of health for every defeated enemy.

Mole Knight. Has a chance to appear after clearing Chromatic Caverns. Beat him to unlock. Digs into the ground to swap places with an item or enemy on an adjacent tile.

Tinker Knight. Has a chance to appear after clearing Chromatic Caverns. Beat him to unlock. Collect metal by destroying special blocks that appear in each stage, then use the metal to activate your mech suit. Every piece of metal equals one attack the mech can do before disappearing.

Scrap Knight. Has a chance to appear after clearing Chromatic Caverns. Beat her to unlock. Can stuff any object or enemy into her bag and remove it later. The bag holds one thing at a time, be it a potion for later or a rock that was in the way.

Treasure Knight. Has a chance to appear after clearing Chromatic Caverns. Beat him to unlock. Deals extra damage when attacking up from a lower tile.

Polar Knight. Has a chance to appear after completing the Flying Machine stage. Beat him to unlock. Fatal blows freeze all chained enemies, and frozen enemies take additional damage, whether frozen by your killing blow or other means.

Propeller Knight. Has a chance to appear after completing the Flying Machine stage. Beat him to unlock. Attack power rises for every lone enemy defeated, but chain attack finishers end the streak. Fans also appear along the edges of stages and blow objects to the side.

Prism Knight. Has a chance to appear after completing the Flying Machine stage. Beat her to unlock. Can swap places with an adjacent object or enemy, and can teleport to an empty space two squares away.

Shield Knight. Found inside the first shrine, which requires three keys to open. Chain finishers grant a barrier, which blocks damage from a single attack or trap. Survives one killing blow per level, retaining one HP instead.

Black Knight. Found inside the third shrine, which requires you to sacrifice one point of your max HP to open. Raises attack using the gem meter.