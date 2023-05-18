The Fire Temple is one of the most frustrating dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but fans should be thankful, as its boss is pretty easy to beat. The final opponent of the Goron storyline is Marbled Gohma: Scourge of the Fire Temple, and it isn’t quite as formidable as it looks.

To meet Marbled Gohma, you must first complete the Fire Temple, which involves ringing five Gongs and opening the locks to the central area of the dungeon. Before entering this area, you should ensure you’re at full health, put on the Flamebreaker Armor, cook up as much food as possible, and gather powerful metal melee weapons (as the wooden ones will burn). Once you’re prepared, enter the central chamber of the Fire Temple.

How To Beat Marbled Gohma’s First Phase In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot By Gamepur

Marbled Gohma is a massive four-legged spider made of red rocks, with a huge central eye jutting out of its body. In terms of attacks, Marbled Gohma will stab the ground with one of its legs, causing an AoE shockwave that will harm Link, it will slam the ground with its body, causing an even bigger AoE shockwave, and it will regularly fire volleys of three red rocks, which will explode after a few seconds, so either run away or use Yunobo’s special attack to break them.

Screenshot By Gamepuir

To beat Marbled Gohma’s first phase, you must use Yunobo’s special attack to break its legs. When Yunobo starts glowing blue, run up to him and press A, as he will turn into a ball you can fire at the enemy. In this battle, fire Yunobo at Marbled’s Gohma’s legs. Once you break two of them, it will fall to the ground, allowing Link to jump onto its body, similar to the Talus fights.

Screenshot By Gamepur

Once Marbled Gohma is downed, climb up his body and perform a flurry of melee attacks to deal as much damage to it as possible. Eventually, Marbled Gohma will shake Link off, causing damage, and the phase will start over from the beginning. The second phase will begin with a cutscene once Marbled Gohma is down to half health.

How To Beat Marbled Gohma’s Second Phase In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot By Gamepur

Marbled Gohma will climb onto the ceiling, putting him out of range of Link’s attacks. Even worse, he will drop circles of exploding red rocks around Link. To escape from these, use Yunobo’s special to smash a path through the rocks and get out of dodge before they explode.

To drop Marbled Gohma to the ground, you must use Yunobo’s special ability on the walls. The battle arena has a spherical shape, so if you fire Yunobo at the wall, he will spin up it like Sonic the Hedgehog and possibly hit Marbled Gohma. If you land a hit, Marbled Gohma will drop to the ground, allowing Link to rush in for more melee attacks on the eye.

The only thing you need to be careful about during this phase is waiting for the timing. You might need Yunobo’s special to break out of a ring of rocks, so it’s best to wait, smash the explosives when they drop, then aim for a hit as soon as Yunobo recharges. If you’ve brought in some decent weapons, it shouldn’t take more than four attack opportunities to defeat Marbled Gohma.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

