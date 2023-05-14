If the player chooses to aid the plight of Zora’s Domain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, they will eventually need to track down Toto Lake, as one of the quests involves finding an ancient stone tablet in the area. Toto Lake can be tricky to find, but hold the line, and you’ll find it on time.

Zora’s Domain can be found by heading east from Castle Town. The region looks different in Tears of the Kingdom, as sludge is falling from the sky and polluting the water. Prince Sidon is tasked with stopping the sludge, which keeps him busy at Mipha Court, so he tasks Link with finding his aide Jiahto at Toto Lake, who has information that can help their cause.

Where To Find Toto Lake In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Screenshot By Gamepur

If you’re having trouble finding Toto Lake, it could be because you expect it to be a blue area on the map. This isn’t the case, as the polluted water is reflected on the map with a greenish-brown color. Once you have unlocked the region map, you’ll see Toto Lake is north of Zora’s Domain. You’ll need knowledge of how to clean the sludge from Zora’s Domain to access the tower in the region. Check out the map below to see Toto Lake’s location in relation to Zora’s Domain.

Screenshot By Gamepur

You’ll know you’re in the right location if there is a massive column of sludge gathering in the center of the lake. If you look around, you’ll find Jiahto and a cave with a broken stone tablet. To progress the quest, you’ll need to find a large piece of the tablet outside of the cave and use the Ultrahand ability to put it back in the correct place. To free the piece of tablet from the sludge, use an arrow with a Splash Fruit to clean it off.

And that's it!

