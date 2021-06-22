Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 epic and legendary quests and challenges

Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 brings new challenges and quests for players to complete in the eternal search for experience for their Battle Pass. This season Battle Pass is filled with all manner of skins, back blings, and harvesting tools that players will want to get their hands on.

Things are a little interesting this week, from what we can tell. The below information is derived from a data mine, and shows new NPCs that should be on the map. There have also not been any Epic Quests datamined just yet, so we will update the below when we get further information.

There are also a bunch Cosmic Quests being added to the game for a summer event, so be sure to check those out as well.

Legendary Quests

Get Sloane’s orders from a Pyaphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4) – 30,000 XP

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Collect cat food (0/2) – 30,000 XP

We will have plenty of guides to help you finish up all the above quests as quickly as possible when they go live in the game, so be sure to check back then for more information.