Tears of the Kingdom – Regional Phenomena Order & Where to Start in TotK

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a mammoth game filled with many quests and activities for the player. Sooner or later, you will want to pursue the main quest and find out what happened to Princess Zelda and Ganon at the start of the game. This means starting the “Regional Phenomena” quest, which provides the player with four options on the map, but there is an order to do them that will make things easier for you.

To start the Regional Phenomena quest, the player must complete the tutorial sky island, drop to Hyrule, and finish the first few missions in Castle Town. Please don’t rush to pursue the Regional Phenomena quests, as it’s better to start by focusing on unlocking the towers, gathering resources, and solving the Shrines to earn buffs and fast travel points. Once you’re ready, then begin with a visit to the Rito.

How Many Temples Are There in Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has four temples in its Regional Phenomena quest. These are the Wind Temple, the Water Temple, the Fire Temple, and the Lightning Temple. These must be completed to finish the quest, but you’re free to pursue them in any order you choose. You’ll have an easier time if you follow the order presented below.

Best Regional Phenomena Order in Tears of the Kingdom

1. Tulin of Rito Village Regional Phenomena Quest in Tears of the Kingdom

Once you have completed the tutorial, the best Regional Phenomena quest to pursue is “Tulin of Rito Village.” This is the northwest quest marker if you haven’t unlocked the whole map yet. Make sure you have some clothing or armor that resists cold or can brew elixirs with the same effect, as you’ll need it for the initial journey. Once you reach the Rito village, you can purchase the Snowquill set, which has cold resistance, though you’ll need 2150 Rupees to buy it all.

You should pursue this quest first due to Tulin’s Sage power. Tulin can fire a blast of air that shoots Link forward while gliding. You’ll need to complete the Wind Temple in Tears of the Kingdom before you can use it outside of this quest, but once you do, it will make exploring the rest of the Hyrule (especially the sky area) much easier.

The Wind Temple is also the easiest of the four temples in the Regional Phenomena quest, as it’s the shortest, and its boss can be easily overcome with basic archery gear. This doesn’t mean you can underestimate it, but it’s less punishing than the Fire or Lightning Temple.

2. Sidon of the Zora Regional Phenomena Quest in Tears of the Kingdom

The second Regional Phenomena quest you should pursue is “Sidon of the Zora.” This quest marker is directly due east of Castle Town if you haven’t unlocked the whole map yet. Unlike the other Regional Phenomena quest, you don’t need any special equipment to explore the region. You will have to gather lots of Splash Fruits, which can be found around the region, as these are needed to clean the Sludge off of Zora’s Domain and defeat the bosses in Sidon’s storyline.

Prince Sidon’s Sage ability provides a bubble shield that can tank a hit and let Link fire a blast of water at the enemy. This is useful in the Sidon of the Zora quest but not so much outside. Luckily, this quest forces the player to find the Zora Armor in Tears of the Kingdom, which increases Link’s swimming speed. Finding the complete Zora Armor Set will make exploring Hyrule much easier, especially with Tulin’s Sage power.

The Water Temple in Tears of the Kingdom is similar to the Wind Temple in terms of difficulty, though its end boss is a lot more difficult and certainly more annoying. This is why you should save this area for second, as you’ll have more time to gather resources and kit yourself out with stronger gear.

3. Yunobo of Goron City Regional Phenomena Quest in Tears of the Kingdom

The third Regional Phenomena quest you should pursue is “Yunobo of Goron City.” This quest marker is northeast of Castle Town if you haven’t unlocked the whole map yet. You will soon be exploring areas with extreme heat and magma, so it’s best to brew up elixirs for fire resistance. To pursue this questline, you will be forced to seek out the Flamebreaker Armor in Tears of the Kingdom, which has built-in fire resistance, and you can purchase the whole set for 3300 Rupees in Goron City.

You should save this quest for later because it involves exploring the Depths, which can be punishing if you’re unprepared for them. The Fire Temple in Tears of the Kingdom is also a resource drainer due to its size and the fact that it involves a lot of time-wasting and shaky physics due to its mine cart gimmick. Luckily, the boss of this dungeon is fairly easy, but the road getting there can be draining.

Yunobo’s Sage power allows Link to fire him like a bullet at the enemy. This is useful, as it always provides Link with a way of dealing fire damage, so you don’t have to burn through resources when exploiting explosives in enemy camps, but it’s not as useful for exploration as the gifts from the previous Regional Phenomena quests.

The other reason to save this quest for later is that the gear you get is more useful for exploring the Depths than for Hyrule as a whole, and you should wait and stock up on Heart Containers and extra stamina wedges before attempting to explore the dark and dangerous underground of the kingdom.

4. Riju of Gerudo Town Regional Phenomena Quest in Tears of the Kingdom

The final Regional Phenomena quest you should pursue is “Riju of Gerudo Town.” This quest marker is southwest of Castle Town if you haven’t unlocked the whole map yet. The Gerudo homeland is in the desert, so you’ll need gear that resists heat and cold, as you’ll be encountering multiple weather conditions in this quest. You can buy the Desert Voe gear in Gerudo Town for heat resistance for 2400 Rupees.

Riju’s Sage power slowly creates a yellow AoE effect from her body. If you fire an arrow at a target within the AoE, then a bolt of lightning will strike that point, dealing a ton of damage to enemies in the zone and weakening Gibdo. This is a powerful offensive ability, but it’s slow to use and doesn’t aid exploration in the same way as the other Sage powers.

You should save this quest line for last because the Lightning Temple in Tears of the Kingdom and its boss are easily the most difficult of the four and require a lot of specific lightning-infused equipment, as it will take forever if you rely on Riju’s Sage power. The Riju of Gerudo Town quest also involves a lot of battles with Gibdo, as well as exploring a storm that blocks the map, which means you’ll need a lot of food items to get through it.

