Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 epic and legendary quests and challenges

Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 introduces new challenges and quests for players to complete in the never-ending search for experience for their Battle Pass. This season Battle Pass is filled with all manner of skins, back blings, and harvesting tools that players will want to get their hands on.

Things are a little interesting this week, from what we can tell. The below information is derived from a data mine, and shows new NPCs that should be on the map. There have also not been any Epic Quests datamined just yet, so we will update the below when we get further information.

There are also a bunch Cosmic Quests being added to the game for a summer event, so be sure to check those out as well.

Legendary Quests

Search the farm for clues (0/1) – 45,000 XP

Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (0/4) – 30,000 XP

Collect Doomsday Preppers guide (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Forage for food and supplies (0/5) – 30,000 XP

It appears that Farmer Steel has been abducted by the aliens this week, and it will be up to players to try and track him down. We will have plenty of guides to help you finish up all the above quests as quickly as possible when they go live in the game, so be sure to check back then for more information.