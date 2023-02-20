How to unlock the Finishing Touches achievement/trophy in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are a fan of blasting your enemies into oblivion with Ancient Magic, you should consider working toward unlocking the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy. Achieving this accomplishment requires casting Ancient Magic on “every enemy in the game.” From a glance, such an objective might appear to be daunting, as your Collection logs for enemy mobs will display dozens of entries. However, the required mobs for “Finishing Touches” does not include one-time enemies like Trial guardians or phantoms of Death. Conversely, there are 34 enemies that you must track down for this Achievement/Trophy, all of which can be encountered in the open world of the Highlands.

Casting Ancient Magic for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

You will learn to cast Ancient Magic during the “Welcome to Hogsmeade” Main Quest in Hogwarts Legacy. A button or key prompt will appear above a target’s head when your character has enough magical essence to cast an Ancient Magic attack. You can collect this essence by picking up the glowing orbs that drop from enemies during combat or by using your Spells to strike your opponents. Furthermore, the rate at which your Ancient Magic gauge can be enhanced in the Core section of your Talents. It should be noted that you do not need to kill all 34 enemies with Ancient Magic for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy.

Ashwinder Scout Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting with the humanoid Ashwinder faction, you can encounter Ashwinder Scouts for “Finishing Touches” in Hogwarts Legacy at the Medium Bandit Camp atop the mountainside, south of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. They typically wear a black mask, a plain vest, and a white collared shirt.

Ashwinder Ranger Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the same Bandit Camp mentioned above, you can encounter Ashwinder Rangers, distinguishable by their masks, scarves, and greenish flat caps. As their name implies, they typically will stand off at a safe distance to attack you from afar.

Ashwinder Soldier Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also find Ashwinder Soldiers at the same location near the West Hogwarts Valley fast-travel point in Hogwarts Legacy. Soldiers wear mustard yellow vests and bowler hats, making them easy to discern from their peers.

Ashwinder Duellist Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth faction mob you will discover at the West Hogwarts Valley Medium Bandit Camp is the Ashwinder Duellist, a notably tougher enemy who sports a stylish top hat and a fit of red and black.

Ashwinder Assassin Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Ashwinder Assassin for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy, you can travel to the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame in the Forbidden Forest. From here, ride your Broom to the Small Bandit Camp in the west to encounter the faction’s purple-garbed Assassin.

Ashwinder Executioner Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The strongest Ashwinder you will encounter is undoubtedly the Executioner, a formidable that guards the Small Bandit Camp on the South Poidsear Coast. This location is close to an unnamed peninsula, where you can find a Landing Platform.

Poacher Tracker Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moving onto Poachers, you can find three of this faction’s mob type at the Small Bandit Camp across the river south of the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame. Similar to Ashwinder Scouts, Trackers are weak enemies who wear relatively plain clothes and a beastly skull to cover their faces.

Poacher Duellist Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the same campsite, you will also find a Poacher Duellist, who also dons a skull face mask but are noticeably different from Trackers due to their scarlet-red garments and top hat.

Poacher Animagus Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Ashwinder Assassins, Poacher Animagus wear purple robes with black undergarments. You can find one at the same Small Bandit Camp with the Trackers and Duellist mentioned above.

Poacher Stalker Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poacher Stalkers are the counterparts of Ashwinder Soldier in Hogwarts Legacy, as their clothing is of a dense shade of yellow. If you travel east of the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, you will stumble upon a Hippogriff Den and a Merlin Trial. The Trial’s site is guarded by several Poachers, one of which is a Stalker.

Poacher Ranger Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you can encounter a Poacher Ranger at the Poidsear Castle, a Bandit Camp Castle in the Poidsear Coast region on the map’s southern side. An Executioner and several Trackers will be patrolling the fort’s grounds, but you can find Rangers keeping watch atop the surrounding wooden scaffolding.

Poacher Executioner Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the same castle mentioned above, you will also find a Poacher Executioner, a taller and more burly Poacher humanoid mob with special Spell attacks and noticeably more HP.

Mongrel Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The wolf-like Mongrels are the next mob type you must cast Ancient Magic on for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy. There are normal variants and “Dark” variants. You can find a normal Mongrel accompanying two Poacher Trackers slightly east of the Small Bandit Camp of the East North Hogwarts Region discussed earlier.

Dark Mongrel Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

A pack of the Dark Mongrels can be found in the unmarked woods between the San Bakar’s Tower and North Ford Bog Floo Flames.

Inferius Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple locations where you can encounter the undead Inferius in Hogwarts Legacy, with one easy-to-find spot being the Lair east of San Bakar’s Tower.

Loyalist Ranger Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Loyalist Assassin Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Loyalist Assassins also roam the interior of Rookwood Castle and are distinguishable by their dual-wielding blades.

Loyalist Warrior Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and most common Loyalist mob you will encounter in Goblin camps such as Rookwood Castle is the Loyalist Warrior, a berserker-like unit that wields one-handed battleaxes.

Loyalist Sentinel Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Loyalist Sentinels are the mages of Ranrok’s infantry. You can encounter one at Rookwood Castle with the other Loyalists.

Loyalist Commander Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find a Loyalist Commander for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy, you must travel to the Medium Bandit Camp in the South Sea Bog. The Commander is not in the campgrounds but instead roams the extensive tunnel connected to the North Poidsear Coast Floo Flame. In our case, he was standing near a wooden desk after the initial entryway into the main portion of the dark underpass.

Fortified Troll Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the same South Sea Bog Goblin Camp, you can also encounter a high-level Fortified Troll, which will typically take several minutes to defeat, regardless of game difficulty.

River Troll Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trolls found out in the wild, such as the River Troll, do not wear armor like their Loyalist-serving counterparts. A River Troll in Hogwarts Legacy can be found at the Lair north of the South Feldcroft Floo Flame.

Forest Troll Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find a lone Forest Troll at its Lair in the wooded area west of Bainburgh, a settlement in the southern half of Marunweem Lake.

Mountain Troll Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

As its name suggests, the Mountain Troll can be found in the mountainous areas of the Hogwarts Region. More specifically, you can find one outside the Treasure Vault atop the ridge northeast of the Korrow Ruins.

Armoured Troll Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Armoured Trolls can be quite challenging to find for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy, but you are guaranteed to encounter one in the Feldcroft Battle Arena southwest of Irondale. After destroying the 20 vases surrounding the site’s statue, you can enter the arena and face a Armoured Troll as your first opponent.

Venomous Ambusher Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next two enemy types you need to use Ancient Magic on are the Venomous and Thornback arachnid families. After defeating the Fortified Troll in the Feldcroft Battle Arena, continue fighting through the hordes of enemies until Wave 4. This wave of foes includes a Venomous Ambusher, another hard-to-find mob that is a guaranteed spawn in this combat instance.

Venomous Matriarch Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can encounter a Venomous Matriarch in the Spider Lair southeast of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame in Hogwarts Legacy. If you are arriving by Broom, you will need to enter the large open crevice in the forest to find the Lair.

Venomous Scurriour Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue exploring the same Spider Lair noted above to find a Venomous Scurriour, a reddish brown-colored spider smaller than a Matriarch that burrows into the ground to attack you from beneath your feet.

Thornback Ambusher Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you will need to hunt down the four members of the Thornback spider family for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy. The first is the Thornback Ambusher, a spider variant that can be found in Spider Lair atop the ridge west of the Coastal Mine Floo Flame in the Marunweem Lake region.

Thornback Scurriour Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking for Thornback Scurriours, you can investigate the unmarked half of the Spider Lair, where you encountered the Venomous Matriarch and Scurriour near the North Ford Bog Entrance. While the in-game map does not explicitly reveal the western section of the Lair, the underground location does serve as a den for several Thornback Scurriours in Hogwarts Legacy.

Thornback Shooter Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Thornback Shooter can also be found within the same Lair where you encounter the Thornback Scurriours by the North Ford Bog Entrance. As their name implies, Thornback Shooters will typically keep their distance when attacking, so using a magical Spell like Accio might come in handy.

Thornback Matriarch Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you will not encounter a Thornback Matriarch in the same Spider Lair as the Venomous Matriarch. Instead, you need to travel to the West Hogwarts Valley and fly north up the mountain slope. After you go past the tree line and have a clear view of Hogwarts, head toward the Treasure Vault nearby to find a Spider Lair near its entrance guarded by a Thornback Matriarch.

Stoneback Dugbog Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last enemies you must use Ancient Magic on for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy are Dugbogs, giant amphibians that reside in Dugbug Lairs across the map. To locate a Stoneback Dugbog, travel to the Irondale Floo Flame and ride your Broom southward. If you investigate the beach at the bottom of the ridge next to the nearby Ancient Magic Hotspot, you will find several Stoneback Dugbogs.

Cottongrass Dugbog Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the same Dugbog Lair mentioned above, you can also encounter a Cottongrass Dugbog in Hogwarts Legacy. This variant is slightly tougher than Stonebacks, but you should have no trouble taking it down if you cast Levioso whenever it attempts to attack you with its tongue.

Great Spined Dugbog Location for Finishing Touches in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Great Spined Dugbog, you must travel to the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame and follow the main road to the east. After several dozen yards, you will come upon a Dugbog Lair with an army of Great Spined Dugbogs.

As noted at the start, it is not necessary to land the killing blow with Ancient Magic to progress “Finishing Touches” in Hogwarts Legacy. As long as you activate the prompt and use an Ancient Magic attack once on one of the enemies above, you can confidently move on to the next target. Another detail to note is that you can encounter every open-world mob in multiple locations. As a result, many players likely have already used Ancient Magic on most of the creatures and humanoids in this list.

For simplicity’s sake, we used specific locations in the list above, allowing you to easily pinpoint the spot of every mob you need to find for the “Finishing Touches” Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy. Therefore, if you have forgotten if you used Ancient Magic on an enemy, you use the provided Highlands locations to quickly navigate to the site and cast engage in combat to “double-check” your Achievement/Trophy’s progression.