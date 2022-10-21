All Killer achievements in Dead by Daylight

According to some Dead by Daylight fans, playing Killer is the best part of the game. While you spook and slaughter the helpless Survivors, increase the difficulty of your game by trying to complete these Killer achievements. Only when you get them all will you be the ultimate Dead by Daylight slayer.

Challenge achievements

To start, these milestones are all about getting better at the game (they’re just specific to Killer gameplay, unlike the general “Progress acheivements”). Whether you rise in rank or do load-out challenges, you have to get pretty good to have a chance at them.

Expert Killer: Reach Grade Silver I playing Killer

Master Killer: Reach Grade Gold I playing Killer

Legendary Killer: Reach Grade Iridescent I playing Killer

Apt Killer: Start a trial with a full Load-Out as a Killer (2 Add-ons and 1 Offering)

Perfect Killing: With any Killer, complete a trial with at least 5,000 Bloodpoints in each Score Category

Tools of the Trade: Achieve a merciless victory 5 times in a public match with only 3 universal perks equipped

Hook and sacrifice achievements

Using hooks to sacrifice souls to the ever-looming Entity is the whole point of the game, so help feed the beast with these goals.

Pre-emptive Strike: Hook one Survivor before the first Generator is completed

Broken Bodies: Hook 10 Survivors while all others are injured

End of Days: Hook 15 Survivors during the Endgame

Holiday Get-Together: Have at least 3 Survivors hooked in the Basement in a single trial

Texas BBQ: Hook 25 Survivors in the Basement

A Bite for The Entity: Sacrifice a total of 100 Survivors

A Feast for The Entity: Sacrifice a total of 1000 Survivors

The Grand Sacrifice: Sacrifice all Survivors in a single trial

Devoted Gatekeeping: Sacrifice all Survivors 25 times before the last Generator was repaired

Game Over: Sacrifice or kill 30 Survivors after the last Generator has been powered

Serial Killer: Sacrifice 30 Obsessions

Survivor-hunting achievements

Getting looped by Survivors can be pretty frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as downing a taunting Dwight. Whether with status effects or your own keen intuition, punish Survivors and accomplish these milestones at the same time.

Punch Drunk: Afflict 30 Survivors with the Oblivious status effect

Prowler: Detect a total of 100 Survivors with Killer Instinct

High-Speed Pursuit: As a Killer, vault a total of 50 times while chasing Survivors

From the Deep: Grab 25 Survivors hiding inside a Locker

Outrage: Hit 100 Survivors who dropped a pallet during a chase

Heavy Burden: Hit 25 individual Survivors while carrying another Survivor

Death of Ignorance: Down 15 Survivors suffering from the Oblivious status effect

I See You: Down 30 Survivors suffering from the Exposed status effect

First to the Punch: Down a total of 30 Survivors within 8 meters of an upright pallet

Multi-tasker: Down 30 Survivors while carrying another Survivor

Map control achievements

Newbie Killers often make the mistake of just focusing on the Survivors. However, having impressive map control can be even more frightening (and effective). So, hunting these achievements could make you an even better Killer.

Denied!: Close the Hatch 30 times

Silent Approach: Interrupt and grab 25 Survivors while they are repairing Generators

Quick Draw: Interrupt 10 Survivors cleansing a Totem

Ghost in the Machine: Damage a total of 50 Generators while Undetectable

Party Crasher: Damage 100 Generators while any Survivor is hooked

Killer-specific achievements

While most of the Survivor achievements are open-ended for whatever character you prefer, quite a few Killer goals are very specific. From The Shape to The Mastermind, cycle through all your favorite Killers to clear out these milestones.