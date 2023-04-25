Honkai: Star Rail – Release Date, Pre Registration & Launch Times

Honkai: Star Rail is an open world RPG from miHoYo, the creators of Genshin Impact under its subsidiary HoYoverse. While technically the sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd, it’s said to be a brand new game that uses characters from that title rather than a continuation of the story. Players will take to the stars and travel vast distances by train as they explore new worlds and take on epic quests that span entire star systems.

The game aims to sit alongside Genshin Impact, offering a sci-fi take on the anime-style gatcha game. Players can collect weapons and characters by spending in-game currency or real world cash, but core story and narrative are never lessened for those that don’t want to pay a penny. Given the pedigree miHoYo has, and the standard set with Genshin Impact, the game will almost certainly be a hit with anyone that loved that game, and any people who desperately want to get into a new free-to-play game that’ll receive regular updates with meaningful new content.

When is the Release Date of Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail will be released on April 26, 2023. The game has been available for pre-registration for a few months now and passed 10 million pre-registrations earlier in April. The game was announced in 2021 and has had three betas to date. It’s never been officially delayed and seems to be in good shape ahead of its launch.

You can pre-register right now for PC, Android, or iOS devices.

What is the Release Date for Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation?

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation of when Honkai: Star Rail will be released for PlayStation consoles. It has been confirmed that the game is coming to Sony’s consoles, but our only release window is “soon.” We believe the game’s PlayStation release date will be announced after the PC, Android, and iOS launch.

What is the Exact Release Time for Honkai: Star Rail?

The exact release time for Honkai: Star Rail across all devices is 3 AM UTC/8 PM PT/4 AM BST on April 26, 2023. If you have already pre-registered and installed the game, you should be able to play as soon as the servers go live. However, there’s always a chance that a live service game like this will experience issues on the day of release. Expect long server queues, possible outages, errors, and updates.

How to Pre-Register Honkai: Star Rail

You can currently pre-register Honkai: Star Rail and install the game on three platforms. All you need to do is head to the correct storefront and register for the game. At the time of writing, installation is triggered automatically unless you change the settings. See below for all the available pre-registration links.

What Platforms Will Honkai: Star Rail be Available on?

Honkai: Star Rail is launching on PC, Android, and iOS devices at first. Then, after the initial launch has cooled off, the game will be coming to PlayStation consoles. There’s been no word of an Xbox or Nintendo Switch version of the title. Given how Genshin Impact has been distributed across a specific set of devices, we don’t expect to see Honkai: Star Rail on any other platforms than those already confirmed. Be sure to keep an eye on our guide for which platforms the game is on just in case something gets missed.

What is the TikTok Star Rail Challenge Event?

miHoYo has announced that the TikTok Star Rail Challenge will start on April 26 and run until May 20 to celebrate the launch of Hokai: Star Rail.

To take part, players will need to complete missions to receive points that can be exchanged for in-game rewards such as Traveler’s Guides, Stellar Jades, and credits. This could give you a head start in acquiring new characters, but we’ll need to wait until the game is in our hands to test out the event and report back with our findings.

All Trailers for Honkai: Star Rail

Below, we’ve collected every trailer for Honkai: Star Rail released to date. The first is the game’s initial reveal trailer, which gave the world its first glimpse of this title.

Next came the March 7 trailer, which detailed a bit more of the worlds of Honkai: Star Rail.

The second closed beta got a trailer ahead of its release, which was open to the public and the most fans to date.

One month later, we were treated to the game’s opening cutscene.

The Serval Trailer treated us to a new character and song, hinting at some of the game’s themes.

Summer Games Fest 2022 brought about a new trailer and a welcome deeper look at this highly-anticipated title.

Then, another music trailer dropped. This time for EP. Out of Control.

EP. Of Snow and Ember was next.

Then, during Gamescom 2022, came another deep, nightmarish trailer.

Tokyo Games Show 2022 also had its own unique trailer.

Just before the final closed beta, the biggest yet, opened, fans were treated to another of the much deeper dives into the game with the Space Comedy trailer.

Bailu got her own trailer after that. This was the first real character trailer.

Yanqing was in the spotlight next. This is another character you can acquire for your party and travel the stars with.

Himeko gave us a new feel for the game’s characters in her trailer.

Gepard is way too serious in his trailer, but he has definitely accumulated a fan base from this short video alone.

A short teaser trailer for the game then came out. This is seemingly a response to anyone that thought the game was about to be delayed. It confirms the release date and sets the record straight that all is well with development.

Another similar trailer to the one above was then released. This one with much more of a focus on characters.

Following the character reveal trend, we have a trailer for Seele, who has way more personality than anyone else shown so far.

The Honkai: Star Rail launch trailer was published the day before the game came out, and it has a brilliant song in the background.