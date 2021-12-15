What is the release date for Sea of Stars?

During Nintendo’s surprise December Indie World presentation, one exciting stand-out was Sabotage Studio’s newest game. The studio behind the highly lauded platformer The Messenger released a trailer for Sea of Stars, which appears to be heavily influenced by classic JRPGs like Chrono Trigger. Sea of Stars even boasts a beautifully-rendered, retro, pixeled style. With anticipation already mounting, when will Sea of Stars be released?

Sea of Stars’ release date is sadly a while off. During the announcement, the game’s release date was revealed to be “Holiday 2022,” which means November or December. A more specific date has yet to be announced. Additionally, the game has also only announced a Switch release so far.

The credibility of Sabotage Studio’s love letter to retro JRPGs is already through the roof. The trailer also revealed a very special guest composer for Sea of Stars, befitting the genre the game pays homage to: Yasunori Mitsuda, who composed the score for Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross, and the Xeno series.

Sabotage Studio’s debut game was The Messenger, which released in 2018. The Quebec-based studio enjoyed a subsequent barrage of awards for the game, including Best Indie Debut at the Game Awards.