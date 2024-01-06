LEGO Fortnite Complete Guide: Upgrades, Builds, and Essential Tips & Tricks
LEGO Fortnite is a colossal open world survival crafting game, and it’s not safe to go into it along or without a complete guide.
Following an epic conclusion for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 seasons, LEGO Fortnite was revealed alongside two other fantastic game modes. However, this brick-based open world survival crafting game has become the star of Epic Games’ roster, but it’s not that simple to get stuck into and start building with.
There’s a lot to do in LEGO Fortnite, from collecting resources to upgrade the village and inviting locals to stay and work to heading out on adventures into caves to claim a load of tools and weapons from the skeletons holding out in them. It feels like the game is hiding a secret around every corner, and that feeling doesn’t go away, even for those using our massive collection of guides.
Related: Top 10 Fortnite Collaborations Fans Want to See in 2024
LEGO Fortnite: A Complete Guide
Once players delve into LEGO Fortnite, they’ll see how deep this rabbit hole goes. There are dozens of mechanics to consider and little surprises that can help or scare players, depending on what they enjoy. Below, we’ve listed all of our guides for the game in what we believe are the main categories players need to learn about.
All players struggling with a Village upgrade because they need to find a specific resource, want to figure out how to travel faster, or the rest who just want to know what Rainbow Butterflies do can find all those answers and more here.
All LEGO Fortnite Mechanics
In this section, we’ve listed all the LEGO Fortnite guides we’ve written that explain the game’s mechanics. Both simple and complex mechanics are highlighted because while some players might pick something up quickly, someone always needs a nudge with a simple guide on a simple concept. Often, it’s us.
- LEGO Fortnite Villager Tier List: Best Villagers & Where to Recruit Them
- Best Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite (and How to Make Them): Car, Plane & More
- All Tools In LEGO Fortnite & How To Upgrade Them: Pickaxe, Sword, Shovel, & More
- What Are the Rift Islands in LEGO Fortnite? Rainbow Islands & More
- All LEGO Fortnite Village Tiers, Bonuses, & Upgrade Costs
- Is There Armor in LEGO Fortnite? Raising Your Defense, Explained
- How to Recruit Peely In LEGO Fortnite
- All Crafting Stations In LEGO Fortnite & What They Do: Machinery Building Guide
- How to Lure Animals In LEGO Fortnite
- How To Craft A Glider In LEGO Fortnite
- How To Craft & Use Map Markers in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Increase Heat Resistance in LEGO Fortnite (Heat Damage Guide)
- Where To Find Loot Llamas In LEGO Fortnite
- How To Raise Max Health In LEGO Fortnite
- How To Skip Nighttime In LEGO Fortnite
- How to Find Caves in LEGO Fortnite
- What Do Rainbow Butterflies Do in LEGO Fortnite?
- Can You Move Placed Objects In LEGO Fortnite?
All LEGO Fortnite Resources
The world of LEGO Fortnite is positively packed with resources and materials to gather. A core part of the game is bringing these together to create a bustling Village. However, outside of the starting biome, all of these resources feel impossible to find and get while players are attempting to seek them out for the first time.
The guides below will help all players locate every resource they’ll need to complete the main portion of LEGO Fortnite’s survival crafting adventure.
- All Ore Stone & Gem Types in LEGO Fortnite & Where to Find Them
- All Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & What They Drop
- All Wood Types In LEGO Fortnite & Where To Find Them
- Where to Find Blasters & How to Get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite
- Where to Find Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite
- Where To Find Brightcore In LEGO Fortnite
- Where To Find Brutes & How To Defeat Them In LEGO Fortnite
- Where To Find Malachite & How To Craft Malachite Slabs In LEGO Fortnite
- All Docile Animals In LEGO Fortnite: How To Pet & All Gifts
- How to Find Iron & How To Craft Iron Bars in LEGO Fortnite
- How To Get Frostpine and Frostpine Rods In LEGO Fortnite
- How To Plant Seeds In LEGO Fortnite: All Seed Types
- How to Get Heavy Wool & How to Craft Heavy Wool Thread in LEGO Fortnite
- Where To Find Copper & How To Craft Copper Bars In LEGO Fortnite
- Where To Find Obsidian & How To Craft Obsidian Slabs In LEGO Fortnite
- Where To Find Rough Ruby & How To Craft Cut Ruby In LEGO Fortnite
- How to Enchant Tools In LEGO Fortnite: All Enchantments & Recipes
- How to Get Flexwood & Craft Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Find Sand Rollers for Sand Shells in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Make Knotwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite
- How To Find Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Get Planks in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Get Wool in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Find Feathers in LEGO Fortnite
- Where To Find Marble In LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite Beginner’s Tips
In this section, we’ve highlighted a few beginner’s tips that we wished we’d had when first playing LEGO Fortnite. While most players will likely pick up on these within an hour or so, we feel it’s better to point them out so players have every advantage going in.
Gather Wood and Granite and Build a Village as soon as possible. The first and only objective players should have in LEGO Fortnite is to build a Village. This is the heart of their base and what will allow them to eventually build better tools and structures as they upgrade it over time. If players take too long to build the Village, they might get bored or miss the point of the game, which would be a real shame. It could also hinder them on the first night when they’ll be murdered by skeletons over and over again.
Explore with friends. Everyone on the team has had a ton of fun with LEGO Fortnite, but we all agree the best times we’ve had are when playing with others. This game is designed to be played with friends and strangers, and progress is so much faster with them. One player can gather basic materials while another heads off to caves. More players still can build and farm, and a base is pretty much complete in two hours as a result.
Don’t underestimate the weather. The lush green biome players start LEGO Fortnite in is temperate and kind to their souls. Every other biome will hurt them, though, either freezing or burning them. Players will learn how to cope with these temperatures over time, but we recommend just avoiding them as much as possible until a Village upgrade requires players to venture into them.
Watch out for Rollers. What we thought were angry sheep when we first started playing LEGO Fortnite turned out to be Rollers. These creatures live up to their name and roll at players to attack them. They hit like a train, and that’s not what players need when they’re thousands of miles from their base with the materials they need for a Village upgrade.
Things You Might Want to Know About LEGO Fortnite
In this section, we’ve listed all the LEGO Fortnite guides we’ve produced on subjects that players might want to know after mastering the game’s core mechanics. While not essential, they are good to know for the future, especially as the game is updated.
- How to Make Friends Spawn Closer to You in LEGO Fortnite
- How to Fast Travel in LEGO Fortnite
- Is There a Steering Wheel in LEGO Fortnite?
- Top 20 LEGO Fortnite Skins
- LEGO Fortnite Infinite Durability Glitch – How to Repair Tools & Weapons for Free
- Is LEGO Fortnite Permanent?
- Where Did Brite Bomber Go in LEGO Fortnite? [Brite Bomber Location]
- LEGO Fortnite Fan Puts Animal Crossing to Shame In Stunning Home Build
- Will There Be LEGO Fortnite Sets or Real Minifigures?
- LEGO Fortnite Matchmaking Error – Are LEGO Fortnite Servers Down? [Explained]