Hogwarts Legacy Complete Walkthrough: Merlin Trials, Quests, Spells & Collectibles

Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest game in the Harry Potter franchise, bringing a new gripping adventure set in and around Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that fans of the books and movies can lose themselves in entirely.

The game is a standalone entry in the Wizarding World universe, putting players in the role of a student who doesn’t attend Hogwarts until the start of what should be their fifth year. Circumstances grow more mysterious as players progress the story, learn new spells, and get to grips with unique magical activities like broom riding.

Hogwarts Legacy is a huge game that can soak up dozens, or even hundreds of hours, if players want to complete everything it offers. This walkthrough covers everything players could ever want to know, from how to complete the most complicated quests and solve every Merlin Trial to which spells to master first and the most hidden of secrets lurking in the game’s world.

Hogwarts Legacy Walkthrough Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve compiled a few lists of the guides we believe are the most important for any Hogwarts Legacy player. Whether it’s struggling with finding a certain item or animal, wondering which spells you should master first, or wanting help solving a puzzle, there will be a guide here to help.

Hogwarts Legacy Basic Tips & Knowledge Guides

The following guides are ones all players will find helpful when they’re first starting their journey at Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trial Guides

All of the guides in this section help players solve the huge number of Merlin Trials around Hogwarts Legacy’s map.

Hogwarts Legacy Quest Guides

The guides in this section will help players complete some of the game’s strangest and most challenging quests.

Hogwarts Legacy Collectibles Guides

The Hogwarts Legacy guides in this section go through the hardest-to-find collectibles players will want to pick up as they play.

Hogwarts Legacy Puzzle Guides

These guides will help players solve the various puzzles they’ll encounter while playing through Hogwarts Legacy’s story or exploring the open world.

Hogwarts Legacy Door Puzzle Guides

Players will encounter door puzzles as they explore more of Hogwarts Legacy’s map. This list contains all the guides players might need to help them open those troublesome doors.

Hogwarts Legacy Treasure Vault Guides

Hogwarts Legacy’s world is pocketed with Treasure Vaults to unlock housing puzzles to solve. This section includes guides to help players with the most devious of these optional quests.

Hogwarts Legacy Fantastic Beasts Guides

Every guide here relates to the menagerie of fantastic beasts players can encounter, collect, and breed in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Should You do First in Hogwarts Legacy?

After you gain control of your character and enter Hogwarts for the first time, you should focus on attending classes and learning as many spells as you can. This will build up a roster of powerful magic to utilize in every task that presents itself throughout the game’s runtime, including collectibles such as Merlin Trials. We recommend getting to know your classmates as much as possible because some of the best moments in this game come in the quests where your character is exploring Hogwarts or the surrounding area with their friends.

What Platforms is Hogwarts Legacy on?

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 7, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. The game’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will be released on May 5, 2023, bringing it to fans who couldn’t grab it on current-gen consoles. At the time of writing, there’s a planned release date of July 25, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch version, which is the most highly anticipated version given the portability the Switch allows. However, given the lack of power compared to its contemporaries, the quality of the Switch version and how well it will run are a topic of much debate. There’s hope, though, given how good games like No Man’s Sky look on the hybrid device.

Do you Need to Buy Hogwarts Legacy Again for PS4 and Xbox One if You Already Own it For PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

It’s been confirmed by the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account that if you already own the game for Xbox Series X/S, then you will be able to download it for no extra charge on an Xbox One console.

If you pre-ordered the Xbox One Digital Deluxe Edition, or already own the Xbox Series X|S Digital Deluxe Edition, the Xbox One game will be added to your inventory at 12 AM ET globally on May 5th. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 1, 2023

There has been no official communication regarding the PS4 version and whether those that own Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 need to repurchase the game for PS4.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In our testing, we found that the PS4 version of the game is available to pre-load for those that own the PS5 version, indicating that it should be free for anyone who owns the current-gen version of the game.

What is the Exact Release Time for Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One?

Hogwarts Legacy will welcome in new students on May 5th, 2023. PS4 (all versions), Xbox One Standard, Physical Deluxe Edition & Collector's Edition will release on a rolling midnight basis in your region. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 1, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PS4 and Xbox One at midnight in your timezone on May 5, 2023. To play it as soon as it’s released, pre-load the game ahead of the day and wait until 00:01 AM on May 5, which is when the game will be available to play on these platforms.