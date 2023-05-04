Hogwarts Legacy Complete Walkthrough: Merlin Trials, Quests, Spells & Collectibles
Everything players need to know to complete the story and explore every aspect of the incredible Wizarding World.
Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest game in the Harry Potter franchise, bringing a new gripping adventure set in and around Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that fans of the books and movies can lose themselves in entirely.
The game is a standalone entry in the Wizarding World universe, putting players in the role of a student who doesn’t attend Hogwarts until the start of what should be their fifth year. Circumstances grow more mysterious as players progress the story, learn new spells, and get to grips with unique magical activities like broom riding.
Hogwarts Legacy is a huge game that can soak up dozens, or even hundreds of hours, if players want to complete everything it offers. This walkthrough covers everything players could ever want to know, from how to complete the most complicated quests and solve every Merlin Trial to which spells to master first and the most hidden of secrets lurking in the game’s world.
Hogwarts Legacy Walkthrough Guides
Below, we’ve compiled a few lists of the guides we believe are the most important for any Hogwarts Legacy player. Whether it’s struggling with finding a certain item or animal, wondering which spells you should master first, or wanting help solving a puzzle, there will be a guide here to help.
Hogwarts Legacy Basic Tips & Knowledge Guides
The following guides are ones all players will find helpful when they’re first starting their journey at Hogwarts.
- How to Open Slytherin Locks
- What is the Boarded Door in Hogsmeade Used for?
- How to Get the Golden Snitch Chest in the Room of Requirement
- How to Flip a Troll’s Club into its Face
- How to Get a Breeding Pen Spellcraft
- All Stats & How They Work
- The Best Outfits & Gear
- How to Find Stench of the Dead
- What to do at Dragon Statues
Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trial Guides
All of the guides in this section help players solve the huge number of Merlin Trials around Hogwarts Legacy’s map.
- How to Solve the Moonstone Pillars Merlin Trials
- How to Solve the Stone Sphere Merlin Trials
- How to Solve the Goblin Camp Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Merlin Trial by Jackdaw’s Tomb
- How to Solve the Merlin Trial by Hogsmeade Station
- How to Solve the West Hogwarts Valley Bandit Camp Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Feldcroft Catacomb Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Merlin Trial Near Arn in Central Hogwarts Valley
- How to Solve the Upper Hogsfield Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Irondale Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Lower Hogsfield Merlin Trial
- How to Solve all Falbarton Castle Merlin Trials
- How to Solve the Marunweem Ruins Merlin Trial
- How to Complete the Keenbridge Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Brocburrow Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Aranshire Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the North Feldcroft Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the Merlin Trial West of Hogsmeade
- How to Solve all Rookwood Castle Merlin Trials
- How to Solve the West Manor Cape Merlin Trial
- How to Solve the East Hogsmeade Valley Merlin Trial
- Hogwarts Legacy: Korrow Ruins Merlin Trial Solution
Hogwarts Legacy Quest Guides
The guides in this section will help players complete some of the game’s strangest and most challenging quests.
- How to Complete The Tale of Rowland Oakes
- How to Complete The Daedalian Keys
- How to Find Agabus Philbert’s Book of Poems and Otto Dibble’s Love Letter
- How to Complete The Hippogriff Marks the Spot
- How to Complete Scrope’s Last Hope and Find his Notes – All Scrope Note Locations
- How to Complete Minding Your Own Business
- How to Destroy the Orb and Beat the Pensieve Guardian
- How to get to the Underground Harbour
- How to Complete The Lost Astrolabe
- How to Complete Venomous Revenge
- How to Complete ‘Mer-ky’ Depths
- Should you Open the Repository or Not?
- All Demiguise Statue Locations in Hogwarts
Hogwarts Legacy Collectibles Guides
The Hogwarts Legacy guides in this section go through the hardest-to-find collectibles players will want to pick up as they play.
- How to Find All the Moonstone Garden Collections Chests
- All Moth Mirror Locations
- How to Find all the Library Annex Collection Chests
- How to Find all Bell Tower Wing Collections Chests
- How to Find All the Tower Tunnel Collections Chests
- How to Find All of the Collections Chests in Irondale
- How to Get & Use Henrietta’s Map
- All Butterfly Locations
Hogwarts Legacy Puzzle Guides
These guides will help players solve the various puzzles they’ll encounter while playing through Hogwarts Legacy’s story or exploring the open world.
- How to Solve Skeleton Bridge Puzzles
- How to Solve the Argyllshire Map Puzzle
- How to Find the Missing Pages in Jackdaw’s Rest
- All Moth Puzzle Solutions in The Helm of Urtkot
- How to Solve the Hedge Maze in Upper Hogsfield
- How to Complete the Charms Classroom Door Puzzle
- How to Complete the Marunweem Lake Chess Puzzle
- How to Solve the Bell Tower Puzzle
- Musical Map & Where to Find It
Hogwarts Legacy Door Puzzle Guides
Players will encounter door puzzles as they explore more of Hogwarts Legacy’s map. This list contains all the guides players might need to help them open those troublesome doors.
- Roll Door Puzzle Solution — How to Open Animal Symbol Doors
- How to Solve the Clock Tower Door Puzzle
- How to Solve the Ravenclaw Tower Door Puzzle
- How to Solve the Grand Staircase Door Puzzle
- How to Solve the Central Hall Door Puzzle in the Library Annex
- How to Solve the North Hall Door Puzzle in the Astronomy Wing
- How to Solve the Faculty Tower Door Puzzle
- How to Solve the Divination Classroom Door Puzzle in the Library Annex
- How to Solve the Bell Tower Courtyard Door Puzzle in the Library Annex
- How to Solve the Grand Staircase Tower Door Puzzle
- Hogwarts Legacy: Great Hall Door Puzzle Guide
Hogwarts Legacy Treasure Vault Guides
Hogwarts Legacy’s world is pocketed with Treasure Vaults to unlock housing puzzles to solve. This section includes guides to help players with the most devious of these optional quests.
- How to Solve the Phoenix Mountain Cave Treasure Vault Chess Puzzle
- How to Open the Brocburrow Treasure Vault
- How to Complete the Treasure Vault South of Irondale
- How to Solve the Treasure Vaults Near Rookwood Castle
- How to Solve the West Manor Cape Treasure Vault
- How to Solve the Keenbridge Treasure Vault
- How to Open and Solve the Lower Hogsfield Treasure Vault
Hogwarts Legacy Fantastic Beasts Guides
Every guide here relates to the menagerie of fantastic beasts players can encounter, collect, and breed in Hogwarts Legacy.
- All Shiny Beast Colors
- How to Breed Thestrals
- All Unicorn Locations & How to Farm Them
- All Beast Materials & How to Get Them
- Where to Find Kneazles
- Where to Find Giant Purple Toads
- How to Find Stoneback Dugbogs
- How to Catch Fwoopers & Where to Find Them
What Should You do First in Hogwarts Legacy?
After you gain control of your character and enter Hogwarts for the first time, you should focus on attending classes and learning as many spells as you can. This will build up a roster of powerful magic to utilize in every task that presents itself throughout the game’s runtime, including collectibles such as Merlin Trials. We recommend getting to know your classmates as much as possible because some of the best moments in this game come in the quests where your character is exploring Hogwarts or the surrounding area with their friends.
What Platforms is Hogwarts Legacy on?
Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 7, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. The game’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will be released on May 5, 2023, bringing it to fans who couldn’t grab it on current-gen consoles. At the time of writing, there’s a planned release date of July 25, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch version, which is the most highly anticipated version given the portability the Switch allows. However, given the lack of power compared to its contemporaries, the quality of the Switch version and how well it will run are a topic of much debate. There’s hope, though, given how good games like No Man’s Sky look on the hybrid device.
Do you Need to Buy Hogwarts Legacy Again for PS4 and Xbox One if You Already Own it For PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?
It’s been confirmed by the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account that if you already own the game for Xbox Series X/S, then you will be able to download it for no extra charge on an Xbox One console.
There has been no official communication regarding the PS4 version and whether those that own Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 need to repurchase the game for PS4.
In our testing, we found that the PS4 version of the game is available to pre-load for those that own the PS5 version, indicating that it should be free for anyone who owns the current-gen version of the game.
What is the Exact Release Time for Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One?
Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PS4 and Xbox One at midnight in your timezone on May 5, 2023. To play it as soon as it’s released, pre-load the game ahead of the day and wait until 00:01 AM on May 5, which is when the game will be available to play on these platforms.